Authorities respond to reported shooting involving teen at Baton Rouge apartment

Tuesday, June 25 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders are investigating reports of a shooting that left a teen injured at an apartment on Eaton Street Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported around 4 p.m. at the apartment on Eaton Street, between Choctaw Drive and Winbourne Avenue. Authorities say a teenage boy was reported shot at the complex.

No further details about the victim's condition are available at this time.

