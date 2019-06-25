79°
Authorities respond to reported shooting involving teen at Baton Rouge apartment
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders are investigating reports of a shooting that left a teen injured at an apartment on Eaton Street Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was first reported around 4 p.m. at the apartment on Eaton Street, between Choctaw Drive and Winbourne Avenue. Authorities say a teenage boy was reported shot at the complex.
No further details about the victim's condition are available at this time.
