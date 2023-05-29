71°
Authorities respond to overturned vehicle on Jefferson Highway

Sunday, May 14 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to an overturned vehicle on Jefferson Highway Sunday.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Sunday night on Jefferson Highway at Director Drive. 

Sources say there were no reported injuries.

There is currently no word on what caused the accident.

