78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities respond to leaking container near College Drive

1 hour 42 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 July 24, 2019 9:16 AM July 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities were called after a leaking container was found on a roadway in Baton Rouge, according to police.

The container was located before 9:30 a.m. near College Drive and Perkins Road. At the scene, authorities found a diesel can on the side of the road. Some traffic congestion was reported in the area.

Authorities didn't say where the can came from. 

No further details were provided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days