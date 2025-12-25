66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in Christmas Day shooting on Morgan Road in Greenwell Springs

Thursday, December 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Authorities are currently responding to a shooting near Morgan Road in the Greenwell Springs area.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day when a man was shot in the head, according to authorities. 

One person has been transported in critical condition.

WBRZ has reached out to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for more information.

