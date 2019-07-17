Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities respond to fatal crash on Airline Hwy. in St. James Parish

Wednesday, July 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES - Part of Airline Highway southbound in St. James Parish is closed due to a fatal crash.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. past I-10. Authorities say two vehicles were involved. 

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Details about the crash are limited. 

