Authorities respond to fatal crash on Airline Hwy. in St. James Parish

ST. JAMES - Part of Airline Highway southbound in St. James Parish is closed due to a fatal crash.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. past I-10. Authorities say two vehicles were involved.

FATAL CRASH: Airline Hwy SB is closed past I-10 in St. James Parish. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/NHy9CCJmTs — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 17, 2019

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Details about the crash are limited.