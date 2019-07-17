Latest Weather Blog
Authorities respond to fatal crash on Airline Hwy. in St. James Parish
ST. JAMES - Part of Airline Highway southbound in St. James Parish is closed due to a fatal crash.
The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. past I-10. Authorities say two vehicles were involved.
FATAL CRASH: Airline Hwy SB is closed past I-10 in St. James Parish. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/NHy9CCJmTs— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 17, 2019
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
Details about the crash are limited.
