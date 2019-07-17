Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities respond to fatal crash on Airline Hwy. in St. James Parish

1 hour 44 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 6:33 AM July 17, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES - Part of Airline Highway soutbound in St. James Parish is closed due to a fatal crash.

The crash was reported before 6 a.m. past I-10. Its unclear how many vehicles were involved. 

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Details about the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information. 

