Authorities respond to deadly shooting on Cadillac St. Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on Cadillac St.
Authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the 5900 block of Cadillac St. around 2:30 p.m.
Officials say one person was dead on the scene when they arrived.
This is a developing story.
