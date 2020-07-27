Authorities respond to crash on Greenwell Springs Road Monday night

CENTRAL- Authorities responded to a crash Monday night at the front entrance of a subdivision off of Greenwell Springs Road.

The crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Monticello Boulevard.

Authorities say one male was injured in the crash but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.