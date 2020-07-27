76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities respond to crash on Greenwell Springs Road Monday night

1 hour 45 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2020 Jul 27, 2020 July 27, 2020 10:04 PM July 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

CENTRAL- Authorities responded to a crash Monday night at the front entrance of a subdivision off of Greenwell Springs Road.

The crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Monticello Boulevard.

Authorities say one male was injured in the crash but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days