Authorities respond to crash on Airline Hwy., one vehicle overturned
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a crash that occurred Monday evening on Airline Highway.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Airline Hwy. and North Foster Drive. One vehicle overturned, the other allegedly caught fire after crashing.
One person was extracted from the burning vehicle, according to a witness at the scene. That person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
