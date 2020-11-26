66°
Authorities respond to a reported shooting Thursday afternoon

Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting Thursday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

The shooting occurred around noon in the 5400 block of Ritterman Ave.

Police say one man was shot, though his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

