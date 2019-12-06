61°
Authorities respond to a fatal crash killing two on Airline Hwy

1 hour 26 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 December 06, 2019 8:14 PM December 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a overturned vehicle accident that has killed two people off Airline Highway, near Pecue and Highland.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on the 13900th block of Airline Hwy. State Police confirmed the crash claimed the life of two people.

The coroners were called to the scene. 

This is a developing story.

