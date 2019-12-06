Authorities respond to a fatal crash killing two on Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a overturned vehicle accident that has killed two people off Airline Highway, near Pecue and Highland.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on the 13900th block of Airline Hwy. State Police confirmed the crash claimed the life of two people.

The coroners were called to the scene.

This is a developing story.