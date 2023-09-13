Authorities respond to 2 separate shootings in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to two separate shootings in Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon, one at a hotel and another at an apartment complex.

One shooting was reported around noon at the Woodspring Suites hotel on N Harrell's Ferry Road near I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital.

Another shooting was reported around that same time at an apartment complex near the corner of Hooper Road and Plank Road. The extent of the victim's injuries was unclear.

No other details related to either shooting were immediately available.