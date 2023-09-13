94°
Authorities respond to 2 separate shootings in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon

2 hours 53 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, September 13 2023 Sep 13, 2023 September 13, 2023 12:20 PM September 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to two separate shootings in Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon, one at a hotel and another at an apartment complex.

One shooting was reported around noon at the Woodspring Suites hotel on N Harrell's Ferry Road near I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital. 

Another shooting was reported around that same time at an apartment complex near the corner of Hooper Road and Plank Road. The extent of the victim's injuries was unclear. 

No other details related to either shooting were immediately available. 

