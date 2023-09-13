94°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities respond to 2 separate shootings in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to two separate shootings in Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon, one at a hotel and another at an apartment complex.
One shooting was reported around noon at the Woodspring Suites hotel on N Harrell's Ferry Road near I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital.
Another shooting was reported around that same time at an apartment complex near the corner of Hooper Road and Plank Road. The extent of the victim's injuries was unclear.
Trending News
No other details related to either shooting were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
14-year-old arrested after killing classmate, shooting two others at St. Helena high...
-
Son arrested, accused of murdering his 79-year-old father
-
EBR teacher arrested for sex crimes; text messages depict lewd meet-ups on...
-
Triple shooting leaves student dead at St. Helena high school
-
Several downtown businesses damaged in gun battle over the weekend