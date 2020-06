Authorities rescue one from overturned barge in Slidell

Image via STPSO

SLIDELL- Emergency crews rescued at least one person from the canal underneath the Eden Isles Bridge off of Highway 11 in Slidell Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a barge with an excavator overturned into the canal.

Parish engineers have inspected the Eden Isles Drive Bridge and authorized it to be reopened.