Child found in freezing water on Christmas Eve; wandered away from parent during camping trip
CENTRAL - A four-year-old who got lost during a camping trip with his father Saturday ended up in freezing-cold water.
According to the Central Police Department, the boy was found in a body of water along Frenchtown Road in Central shortly after 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the boy wandered away from his father and went missing for nearly 40 minutes before he was found by first responders.
Both the boy and his father were taken to a hospital where the boy remains in critical condition.
The investigation is being turned over to the police.
This is a developing story.
