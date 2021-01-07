Authorities release name of woman killed during protest at Capitol

WASHINGTON - According to ABC News, Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed when protesters stormed the nation's Capitol on Wednesday (Jan. 6).

The news outlet says law enforcement confirmed Babbitt's identity Thursday.

She was reportedly shot amid the breech of the building, and during a late-night press conference, acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert J. Contee III confirmed that it was a U.S. Capitol Police officer who fired the shot that killed Babbitt.

Contee added that three others died in “medical emergencies" as the mob occupied the Capitol.

The violent occupation went on for nearly four hours, until officials were able to secure the U.S. Capitol complex around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Once lawmakers were able to return to the building, they met for hours, and by early Thursday morning Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner.

