Authorities recover two bodies in Pointe Coupee waterway days after finding abandoned boat

1 hour 50 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 1:10 PM March 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE - Authorities recovered the bodies of two missing boaters near the Atchafalaya Port after their boat was found abandoned last week.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the 17-foot boat was found abandoned late Friday morning in the waterway. 

The body of the first victim, 61-year-old Larry J. Deville, was recovered later Friday afternoon. The second victim, 76-year-old Larry Lefleur, was found dead Sunday around noon.

Investigators say it's unclear what caused the men to enter the water.

The incident remains under investigation.

