Authorities recover two bodies in Pointe Coupee waterway days after finding abandoned boat
POINTE COUPEE - Authorities recovered the bodies of two missing boaters near the Atchafalaya Port after their boat was found abandoned last week.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the 17-foot boat was found abandoned late Friday morning in the waterway.
The body of the first victim, 61-year-old Larry J. Deville, was recovered later Friday afternoon. The second victim, 76-year-old Larry Lefleur, was found dead Sunday around noon.
Investigators say it's unclear what caused the men to enter the water.
The incident remains under investigation.
