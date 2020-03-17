Authorities recover two bodies in Pointe Coupee waterway days after finding abandoned boat

POINTE COUPEE - Authorities recovered the bodies of two missing boaters near the Atchafalaya Port after their boat was found abandoned last week.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the 17-foot boat was found abandoned late Friday morning in the waterway.

The body of the first victim, 61-year-old Larry J. Deville, was recovered later Friday afternoon. The second victim, 76-year-old Larry Lefleur, was found dead Sunday around noon.

Investigators say it's unclear what caused the men to enter the water.

The incident remains under investigation.