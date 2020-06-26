Authorities say Friday morning's mass stabbing in Scotland was not an act of terrorism

LONDON (AP) — Police in Scotland say the stabbings in Glasgow, which left a total of seven people injured, aren’t being treated as terrorism.

Speaking on the BBC, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who expressed his concern and sympathies.

She said “It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow.”

“Clearly there is already much speculation around this incident, which remains under investigation.

“I would urge everyone to avoid such speculation, to not share potentially harmful or upsetting material on social media and to follow police advice while investigations are underway,” Sturgeon said.

Police Scotland said the situation had been contained and there was no threat to the wider public. Johnson said police weren’t searching for anyone else.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of an officer who was stabbed by a suspect. At least six other individuals were injured during the attack.

Craig Milroy, who witnessed the aftermath from a nearby office building, said he saw four people taken away in ambulances.

“I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on,” Milroy said. “He was on the ground with someone holding his side. I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by paramedics and believed him to be a victim.

“We were still standing outside. After that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door,” he said.

Images on social media appeared to show armed officers entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

Positive Action In Housing, an organization that supports migrants and refugees, said the hotel was housing refugees for the Mears Group, a housing and social care provider.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”