Authorities put out house fire on George Cain Road, two people taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a house caught on fire.

Authorities responded to the blaze on George Cain Road just after eight o'clock. Firefighters were able to get it under control in around 30 minutes.

Neighbors say they saw the fire and rushed to help.

"By the time I got here the firemen were trying to put it out," said neighbor Dennis Chambers. "Mrs. Brown, about 90 to 91 years old, she was laid out on the lawn, and her son's girlfriend was laid out."

The pair's condition is still unknown. Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.