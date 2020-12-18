58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities on scene of deadly construction accident in Zachary

Friday, December 18 2020
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

ZACHARY - Authorities are on the scene of a construction accident where a person has died.

EMS were dispatched to an incident on Carpenter Road in Zachary around 3 p.m. Friday.  

Sources said a person working at a construction site was crushed in a mishap. 

The incident is at a construction site where contractors are building a medical facility at the corner of Carpenter Road and Mchugh Road. 

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates. 

