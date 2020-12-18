Authorities on scene of deadly construction accident in Zachary

ZACHARY - Authorities are on the scene of a construction accident where a person has died.

EMS were dispatched to an incident on Carpenter Road in Zachary around 3 p.m. Friday.

Sources said a person working at a construction site was crushed in a mishap.

The incident is at a construction site where contractors are building a medical facility at the corner of Carpenter Road and Mchugh Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.