Authorities on scene of deadly construction accident in Zachary
ZACHARY - Authorities are on the scene of a construction accident where a person has died.
EMS were dispatched to an incident on Carpenter Road in Zachary around 3 p.m. Friday.
Sources said a person working at a construction site was crushed in a mishap.
The incident is at a construction site where contractors are building a medical facility at the corner of Carpenter Road and Mchugh Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
