Authorities nab man accused of attempted credit card fraud in Sorrento

Willie Lee Austin

ASCENSION PARISH - A man who used a stolen credit card to attempt the purchase of $5,000 worth of building materials from an Ascension Parish store is behind bars, authorities say.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a 65-year-old Slidell man named Willie L. Austin has been identified as the suspected thief.

Austin, arrested Monday, is now in Ascension Parish Jail for felony theft.

The local Sheriff's Office says it was alerted of the attempted theft on April 16. Officials believe this was when Austin called a Sorrento lumber store and attempted to make the illegal purchase.

Detectives were able to identify Austin through surveillance video, and he was subsequently arrested in Forrest County, Mississippi.

After his arrest, Austin was brought to Ascension Parish Jail where he currently remains with no bond set.