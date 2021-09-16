82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities nab man accused of attempted credit card fraud in Sorrento

2 hours 33 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, September 16 2021 Sep 16, 2021 September 16, 2021 8:45 AM September 16, 2021 in News
Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
By: WBRZ Staff
Willie Lee Austin

ASCENSION PARISH - A man who used a stolen credit card to attempt the purchase of $5,000 worth of building materials from an Ascension Parish store is behind bars, authorities say.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a 65-year-old Slidell man named Willie L. Austin has been identified as the suspected thief.

Austin, arrested Monday, is now in Ascension Parish Jail for felony theft.

The local Sheriff's Office says it was alerted of the attempted theft on April 16. Officials believe this was when Austin called a Sorrento lumber store and attempted to make the illegal purchase.

Detectives were able to identify Austin through surveillance video, and he was subsequently arrested in Forrest County, Mississippi.

Trending News

After his arrest, Austin was brought to Ascension Parish Jail where he currently remains with no bond set.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days