Authorities looking for work release inmate who escaped EBR facility over the weekend

Monday, May 04 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An offender escaped a work release facility over the weekend and is still on the run.

The sheriff's office says a state DOC inmate escaped a facility in East Baton Rouge Parish sometime over the weekend. Sources said the offender, who was serving time for a crime out of Monroe, scaled a fence in order to escape.

The inmate has not been booked back into prison as of Monday evening.

No other details about the escapee are available at this time. 

