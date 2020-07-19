84°
Authorities looking for suspect involved in deadly park shooting
NEW ROADS - Police in New Roads are looking for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in a park.
The victim was shot in the neck Saturday night at Emmit J. Douglas Park around 8:30.
The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene, police said.
Authorities are searching for Arrington Lemay. Lemay is wanted for second-degree murder and having a gun in a firearm free zone.
Call 225-694-3737 to provide tips to police.
