Authorities looking for suspect involved in deadly park shooting

Arrington Lemay

NEW ROADS - Police in New Roads are looking for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in a park.

The victim was shot in the neck Saturday night at Emmit J. Douglas Park around 8:30.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene, police said.

Authorities are searching for Arrington Lemay. Lemay is wanted for second-degree murder and having a gun in a firearm free zone.

Call 225-694-3737 to provide tips to police.