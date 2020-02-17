Authorities looking for suspect involved in a hit and run that left one dead

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to a hit and run call on West 10th Street near Walton Street shortly before 12 a.m.

When authorities arrived on scene they found a 51-year-old victim who sustained major injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from their wounds.

