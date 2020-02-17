58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities looking for suspect involved in a hit and run that left one dead

Saturday, February 15 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run that killed one person Friday night.
 
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to a hit and run call on West 10th Street near Walton Street shortly before 12 a.m.
 
When authorities arrived on scene they found a 51-year-old victim who sustained major injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from their wounds.
 
There are no known suspects at this time.
 
The investigation is ongoing. 
 
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

