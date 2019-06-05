Authorities looking for runaway kangaroo in Gulfport

Photo: WLOX

GULFPORT - Authorities in Gulfport, Mississippi are looking for a runaway kangaroo.

According to WLOX the baby kangaroo, named JoJo, was in the area as part of a mobile petting zoo. Cody Breland, JoJo's owner, runs Wild Acres Wildlife Photography and Mobile Petting Zoo.

The zoo was at an elementary school for an event when it started to rain. The storm scared some of the animals and JoJo jumped away.

Not a normal BOLO but we know we can count on you Gulfport! If you see JoJo please call 868-5959 he was last seen in the area of Canal off Washington Avenue. #findjojo pic.twitter.com/UIvOe26H1Z — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) June 5, 2019

Police and animal control agents are looking for JoJo in the Bayou View area.