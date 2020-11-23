Authorities looking for person who set fire to Main Street apartment home

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday (Nov. 22) evening, a fire that was intentionally set damaged at a two-story garage apartment complex on in a residential area between North 22nd Street and North Acadian Thruway, authorities say.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters rushed to a residence within the 2900 block of Main Street around 7:42 p.m. to find flames coming from the rear of the apartment home.

Officials say no one was living in the apartment at the time of the blaze. First responders worked quickly to contain the fire and eventually extinguish it.

No one was injured during the incident, but the building sustained $10,000 in damages.

Fire officials say an arsonist is behind the blaze and they're urging anyone with information about the fire to contact investigators at 225-354-1419.