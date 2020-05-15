83°
Authorities looking for missing 14-year-old out of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS- Officers from the New Orleans Police Department are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen two days ago.
WWL-TV reports that Chaz Harris was last seen by his mother on Nov. 25 around 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mary Jane Lane in New Orleans.
Harris is described as a black male, 5'11'' and weighing 167 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the logo "RSN Entertainment" on the front and wearing black jogging pants.
Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts are encouraged to call Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
