Authorities looking for man who set fire to apartment on Facebook Live
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for a man who set fire to an apartment and streamed the crime live on social media.
Firefighters were called to the Melrose Apartments on Cezanne Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department told WBRZ the person responsible was seen on video lighting a fire inside a closet.
The department said the fire was contained and only damaged some clothes in the apartment.
Investigators say they're still searching for the man responsible.
