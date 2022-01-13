51°
Authorities looking for man who set fire to apartment on Facebook Live

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for a man who set fire to an apartment and streamed the crime live on social media.

Firefighters were called to the Melrose Apartments on Cezanne Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department told WBRZ the person responsible was seen on video lighting a fire inside a closet.

The department said the fire was contained and only damaged some clothes in the apartment. 

Investigators say they're still searching for the man responsible.

