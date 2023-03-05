80°
Authorities looking for man who allegedly stole volunteer firefighter's truck from Loranger station
LORANGER - A man allegedly stole a volunteer firefighter's truck after trying to break into the fire station early Sunday morning.
According to the Loranger Volunteer Fire Department, an unidentified man walked up to the station around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and tried to get in.
When he was unsuccessful, he managed to steal a truck from in front of the building while the owner, a volunteer firefighter, was out on duty, officials say.
The vehicle is described as a 2013 Ram 2500 with a Loranger Fire Plate on the front and an extra diesel tank in the back.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck is urged to contact the Loranger Volunteer Fire Department at (985) 878-6911.
