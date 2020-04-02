Authorities looking for escaped work release inmate in capital area

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a work release inmate who escaped state custody overnight.

Officials say Dequan Haney left a work release facility in Baton Rouge sometime early Thursday morning. The facility is located about a half-mile from the East Baton Rouge Prison.

Haney was previously arrested for simple burglary and simple battery in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact (225) 389-5000.