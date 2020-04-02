81°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities looking for escaped work release inmate in capital area
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a work release inmate who escaped state custody overnight.
Officials say Dequan Haney left a work release facility in Baton Rouge sometime early Thursday morning. The facility is located about a half-mile from the East Baton Rouge Prison.
Haney was previously arrested for simple burglary and simple battery in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact (225) 389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Explained: Who gets gov stimulus checks and how
-
Measures put in place to help those struggling to pay rent
-
Gov. Edwards encourages public to heed safety guidlines to continue to reduce...
-
LA National Guard shipping ventilators, PPE to assist COVID-19 response
-
Louisiana ranks second per capita in COVID-19 deaths