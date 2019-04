Authorities looking for arsonist following Tuesday fire

BATON ROUGE - Officials are looking for the person responsible for starting a fire at a home on North 22nd Street.

The incident was reported around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a fire was intentionally set to the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire can call investigators at 225-354-1419.