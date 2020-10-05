82°
Authorities locate elderly woman with Alzheimer's, dementia
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have located the missing elderly woman who disappeared Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced that officials were able to locate the missing 70-year-old woman Monday afternoon who officials believe suffer from dementia and Alzheimer's.
The woman was found unharmed and is now with her family.
