82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities locate elderly woman with Alzheimer's, dementia

5 hours 48 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 11:21 AM October 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have located the missing elderly woman who disappeared Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced that officials were able to locate the missing 70-year-old woman Monday afternoon who officials believe suffer from dementia and Alzheimer's.

The woman was found unharmed and is now with her family.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days