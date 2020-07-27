74°
Authorities know ID of gunman at veterans home

2 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 09 2018 Mar 9, 2018 March 09, 2018 5:43 PM March 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
Photo: Napa Valley Register
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - California authorities say they've been trying to contact the gunman holding three veterans program employees hostage at the largest veterans home in the U.S.
  
Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters that authorities have been trying to reach him on his cellphone and other nearby phones since Friday morning. He says officials know who the gunman is but weren't releasing his name and didn't know what his motive was.
  
Robertson says the gunman released some hostages and kept the three.
  
California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs says those still being held are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds. The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.
  
Childs says the gun is a rifle, but he's not sure of the type.
