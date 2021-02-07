Authorities issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 10-year-old believed to be in danger

NEW IBERIA - Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a missing 10-year-old girl Sunday night.

Jalisa Lassalle was last seen on the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia.

She was last seen getting into a gray 4-door car (possibly a Nissan or Honda). The car is being driven by an older black male with sideburns, wearing a hat, according to LSP.

Lassalle is a Black girl, who is 4' 6" tall and weighs about 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts.

Authorities believe that the child is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or call 911.