Authorities investigating theft of three campers last seen in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Three campers were stolen from a hunting club Friday night.
The campers were stolen from a hunting club off of 4h Club Road in Livingston Parish.
According to a Facebook post, drag marks from the tires showed that the suspect took a right onto Hwy. 16 from 4h Club Road heading towards Port Vincent.
The third camper is a 2008 Coachmen.
The culprit(s) are believed to be in Ascension Parish. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-334-7867.
