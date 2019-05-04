76°
Authorities investigating shooting in East Feliciana Parish off Scenic Highway, woman killed
EAST FELICIANA PARISH- Authorities are investigating the death of a woman at a home on Highway 61 near Highway 68.
According to police the victim was found shot and killed at a house around 3 p.m. Saturday. The suspected shooter is George Bailey who was spotted being transported to a local hospital.
The Sheriff's Office along with the Coroner and Acadian Ambulance are all on the scene at the time.
This is a developing story.
