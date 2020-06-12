87°
Authorities investigating shooting along Nicholson Drive

Friday, June 12 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a person seriously hurt Friday morning.

The shooting was reported before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and W Roosevelt Street. Authorities said a person was taken from the scene in serious condition. 

No other details about the shooting were immediately available. 

