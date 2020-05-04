83°
Authorities investigating reported shooting on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting on Burbank Drive Monday evening.
The shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Burbank Drive and GSRI Avenue, which lies between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Gardere Lane. Sources said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
This is a developing story.
