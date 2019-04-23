61°
Authorities investigating reported shooting in Baker
BAKER - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported shooting Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on Lavey Lane around 6:05 a.m. Authorities say at least one person was grazed by glass.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.
