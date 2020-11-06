78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating reported deadly shooting on Scenic Highway

1 hour 7 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, November 06 2020 Nov 6, 2020 November 06, 2020 11:53 AM November 06, 2020 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to reports of a deadly shooting along Scenic Highway Friday.

The gunfire was reported before noon on Scenic Highway just before Airline Highway. Sources said it appeared the victim was dead at the scene.

BRPD confirmed it is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days