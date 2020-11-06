78°
Authorities investigating reported deadly shooting on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to reports of a deadly shooting along Scenic Highway Friday.
The gunfire was reported before noon on Scenic Highway just before Airline Highway. Sources said it appeared the victim was dead at the scene.
BRPD confirmed it is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story.
