Authorities investigating reported deadly shooting in neighborhood off Florida Blvd.
BATON ROGUE - Authorities are investigating reports of a person shot to death Thursday evening.
The incident was reported on La Annie Drive shortly after 6 p.m.. Sources said one person was declared dead at the scene.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
