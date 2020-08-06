89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating reported deadly shooting in neighborhood off Florida Blvd.

1 hour 14 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 August 06, 2020 6:35 PM August 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROGUE - Authorities are investigating reports of a person shot to death Thursday evening.

The incident was reported on La Annie Drive shortly after 6 p.m.. Sources said one person was declared dead at the scene. 

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days