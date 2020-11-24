71°
Authorities investigating reported deadly shooting in Baker

Tuesday, November 24 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Authorities are responding to reports of a deadly shooting in East Baton Rouge.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Weston Avenue in Baker. Sources said one person was dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

