Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Baker
BAKER - Authorities are responding to reports of a deadly shooting in East Baton Rouge.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Weston Avenue in Baker. Sources said one person was dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
