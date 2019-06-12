69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating overnight shooting on Barrington Drive

1 hour 14 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2019 Jun 12, 2019 June 12, 2019 7:35 AM June 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER- Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on Barrington Drive.

The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning at 901 Barrington Drive. Authorities report that one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Check back for more details.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days