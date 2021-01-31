53°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities investigating Friday night shooting off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting Friday evening around Jackson Ave. and Sobers St.
Authorities say at least one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Major assault detectives have also been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Party stores staying busy even in pandemic with canceled Mardi Gras
-
Capital area educators deem in-person learning safe and effective amid pandemic
-
Baton Rouge General getting half of weekly COVID vaccine allotment
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge child spreads the love to local nursing homes
-
Relive 40 years of Pat Shingleton
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary