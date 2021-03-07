Authorities investigating fatal incident involving vehicle with bullet holes on I-10 West and Essen

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have closed down the exit ramp from I-10 West to Essen Lane due to an "incident".

The Baton Rouge Police Department, is responding to a vehicle that had been shot at around 8 p.m.

Police are currently investigating the incident trying to figure out where the shooting actually happened.

One occupant in vehicle is dead, according to BRPD.

The exit ramp from I-10 West to Essen Ln is partially blocked due to an incident. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 8, 2021

The exit ramp from I-10 West to Essen Ln is closed due to an incident. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 8, 2021

Details are limited. Check back for updates.