Authorities investigating fatal incident involving vehicle with bullet holes on I-10 West and Essen

Sunday, March 07 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have closed down the exit ramp from I-10 West to Essen Lane due to an "incident".

The Baton Rouge Police Department, is responding to a vehicle that had been shot at around 8 p.m.

Police are currently investigating the incident trying to figure out where the shooting actually happened.

One occupant in vehicle is dead, according to BRPD.

