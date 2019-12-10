72°
Authorities investigating deputy-involved shooting in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH - Authorities are investigating to a deputy-involved in St. Helena Parish that happened Monday night.
Authorities tell WBRZ deputies went 102 Nichols Lane at 6:42 p.m. to make an arrest on a warrant. A man answered the door with a gun in his hand and reportedly would not put it down. Sources say deputies fired two shots. It is unclear if the suspect fired his weapon.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.
The suspect has been taken to the hospital.
Louisiana State Police will take over the investigation.
