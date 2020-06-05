Authorities investigating death of 6-month-old in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby Friday evening.

Investigators responded to a call at the Motel 6 on La 415 around 3:30 p.m.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says a 6-month-old baby girl has died, but would say little beyond that.

“We’re following the evidence,” Maj. Zack Simmers said. “Children are a gift from God and we will leave no stone unturned.”