89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating deadly shooting off North Street in Baton Rouge

52 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, April 29 2021 Apr 29, 2021 April 29, 2021 4:04 PM April 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating reports of a shooting that left a person dead Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of N 26th Street and Gayosa Street. Police confirmed a man died at the scene.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days