Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Baker

2 hours 13 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, November 24 2020 Nov 24, 2020 November 24, 2020 5:39 PM November 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Authorities are responding to reports of a deadly shooting in East Baton Rouge.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Weston Avenue in Baker. Sources said one person was dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

